Jamal Murray, DeMar DeRozan, LeBron James headline NBA injury report for Saturday, February 11

We’ve got nine games on Saturday’s NBA slate, headlined by ABC’s primetime showcase game. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: February 11
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets
Joel Embiid (foot) - TBD
Embiid will likely be deemed questionable even though he’s healthy, and we’ll see if the Sixers give him some rest on the second night of a back-to-back set.
Nic Claxton (hamstring) - probable
Claxton is set to return after missing Thursday’s game, and he’ll likely start ahead of Day’Ron Sharpe in Brooklyn’s rotation.
Denver Nuggets vs. Charlotte Hornets
Aaron Gordon (ribs) - questionable
Jamal Murray (knee) - questionable
If Gordon is out, Michael Porter Jr. will gain value as an offensive option. If Murray is ruled out, Bruce Brown is likely to start as Denver’s point guard.
Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic
Victor Oladipo (ankle) - TBD
Gabe Vincent (ankle) - TBD
Jimmy Butler (injury management) - TBD
Bam Adebayo (injury management) - TBD
We’ll see how the Heat handle their guys on the second night of a back-to-back set.
Gary Harris (groin) - questionable
If Harris can’t go, look for Franz Wagner and Terrence Ross to be bigger factors in this contest.
Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards
Kyle Kuzma (ankle) - OUT
Kuzma has been ruled out with his ankle injury, which elevates Kristaps Porzingis and Daniel Gafford in fantasy/DFS formats.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Atlanta Hawks
Keldon Johnson (ankle) - TBD
Jeremy Sochan (back) - TBD
Tre Jones (foot) - TBD
All three guys sat in Friday’s game. Johnson is most likely to be able to suit up here, but the Spurs are in tank mode and might opt to sit him again.
Utah Jazz vs. New York Knicks
Jordan Clarkson (illness) - TBD
Clarkson missed Friday’s game with an illness, so we’ll see if he’s able to go Saturday. If he’s ruled out again, that means more minutes of Collin Sexton and Ochai Agbaji.
Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
DeMar DeRozan (hip) - probable
Alex Caruso (foot) - probable
Patrick Williams (ankle) - probable
Everyone should be in for Chicago.
Darius Garland (injury management) - TBD
Donovan Mitchell (injury management) - TBD
We’ll see how the Cavs handle their starting guards on the second night of a back-to-back set.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors
Anthony Davis (foot) - probable
LeBron James (ankle) - questionable
James sat Thursday’s game but both stars should be in for the Lakers. New additions D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley and Mo Bamba should also be available.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings
Luka Doncic (heel) - TBD
Doncic missed Friday’s game after he was expected to play due to some lingering heel soreness. We’ll see how he feels ahead of this contest.