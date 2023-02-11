Jamal Murray, DeMar DeRozan, LeBron James headline NBA injury report for Saturday, February 11

We’ve got nine games on Saturday’s NBA slate, headlined by ABC’s primetime showcase game. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: February 11

Joel Embiid (foot) - TBD

Embiid will likely be deemed questionable even though he’s healthy, and we’ll see if the Sixers give him some rest on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Nic Claxton (hamstring) - probable

Claxton is set to return after missing Thursday’s game, and he’ll likely start ahead of Day’Ron Sharpe in Brooklyn’s rotation.

Aaron Gordon (ribs) - questionable

Jamal Murray (knee) - questionable

If Gordon is out, Michael Porter Jr. will gain value as an offensive option. If Murray is ruled out, Bruce Brown is likely to start as Denver’s point guard.

Victor Oladipo (ankle) - TBD

Gabe Vincent (ankle) - TBD

Jimmy Butler (injury management) - TBD

Bam Adebayo (injury management) - TBD

We’ll see how the Heat handle their guys on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Gary Harris (groin) - questionable

If Harris can’t go, look for Franz Wagner and Terrence Ross to be bigger factors in this contest.

Kyle Kuzma (ankle) - OUT

Kuzma has been ruled out with his ankle injury, which elevates Kristaps Porzingis and Daniel Gafford in fantasy/DFS formats.

Keldon Johnson (ankle) - TBD

Jeremy Sochan (back) - TBD

Tre Jones (foot) - TBD

All three guys sat in Friday’s game. Johnson is most likely to be able to suit up here, but the Spurs are in tank mode and might opt to sit him again.

Jordan Clarkson (illness) - TBD

Clarkson missed Friday’s game with an illness, so we’ll see if he’s able to go Saturday. If he’s ruled out again, that means more minutes of Collin Sexton and Ochai Agbaji.

DeMar DeRozan (hip) - probable

Alex Caruso (foot) - probable

Patrick Williams (ankle) - probable

Everyone should be in for Chicago.

Darius Garland (injury management) - TBD

Donovan Mitchell (injury management) - TBD

We’ll see how the Cavs handle their starting guards on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Anthony Davis (foot) - probable

LeBron James (ankle) - questionable

James sat Thursday’s game but both stars should be in for the Lakers. New additions D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley and Mo Bamba should also be available.

Luka Doncic (heel) - TBD

Doncic missed Friday’s game after he was expected to play due to some lingering heel soreness. We’ll see how he feels ahead of this contest.