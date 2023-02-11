New Mexico State suspends basketball program “until further notice” due to hazing allegations

One season ago, the New Mexico State Aggies were one of the darlings of college basketball. With a star in Teddy Allen, NMSU won the WAC Championship, as well as their first NCAA Tournament game since 1993.

But the program has been an almost incomprehensible disaster since, and now university administrators have suspended their men’s basketball program, including canceling tomorrow night’s game at Cal Baptist.

Here’s the full statement from NMSU:

“New Mexico State University is suspending operations for the men’s basketball program until further notice. NMSU personnel were recently informed of new allegations, separate from the events that took place in Albuquerque late last year, involving potential violations of university policy. While those allegations are being investigated, the men’s basketball coaching staff has been placed on paid administrative leave. The game scheduled for February 11 against California Baptist will not be played.”

Jeff Goodman of Stadium reports that they are related to hazing, and that a police report has been filed.

BREAKING: The new allegations involving the New Mexico State program involve multiple players hazing a teammate on more than one occasion, source told @Stadium.



Police report was filed in the last 24 hours. That triggered the indefinite shutdown of the program. https://t.co/JgoKaKj2tc — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 11, 2023

After losing head coach Chris Jans to Mississippi State following an NCAA Tournament run in 2022, the school hired Greg Heiar from Northwest Florida State, the reigning JuCo national champions. But in November forward Mike Peake was involved in the shooting death of a student on the campus of the University of New Mexico in November, though no charges against Peake were filed, and the game with rival UNM was canceled.

New Mexico State has a 9-15 record this season, 2-10 in the WAC, just one year after a conference tournament championship and an upset of the UConn Huskies in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Last year’s team fell 53-48 to the Arkansas Razorbacks in the second round.

Once a copy of any police report becomes public, we’ll post it here.

The Aggies were listed as a five-point underdog at the Cal Baptist Lancers on Saturday night before the game was canceled.