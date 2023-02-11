Injury status for Alabama’s Noah Clowney vs. Auburn on Saturday

The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide are set to visit the Auburn Tigers at 2 p.m. ET this afternoon and will have forward Noah Clowney on the floor for the rivalry showdown. The freshman sustained a facial injury in the second half of the Tide’s 97-69 victory over Florida on Wednesday, where he was helped to the locker room and did not return. Head coach Nate Oats confirmed afterwards that it was just a facial injury and not a concussion, immediately indicating that he would most likely be able to play against Auburn. That was later confirmed with him practicing over the next few days with no issues.

Clowney has been impactful in his first season in Tuscaloosa, AL, and has the Crimson Tide in strong contention for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament next month. The Roebuck, SC, native has averaged 10 points and 8.1 rebounds this season.

Alabama enters the game as a two-point road favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook.