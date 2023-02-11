Injury status for Arkansas’s Nick Smith Jr. vs. Mississippi State on Saturday

The Arkansas Razorbacks are set to host the Mississippi State Bulldogs tonight at 6 p.m. ET and could be getting an important piece back on the floor this evening. Freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. is expected to return from a knee injury that has sidelined him since mid-December. Smith was the nation’s top high school prospect in the 2022 recruiting class and is currently being projected as a top-10 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. participated and went through entire shootaround, source told @Stadium. He’ll be in uniform tonight and barring a last-minute change, will play for the first time since mid-December after rehabbing a knee injury. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 11, 2023

Smith last played on December 17, appearing in just 20 minutes of Arkansas’ 76-57 victory over Bradley. Since then, he has rehabbed the knee injury and has gradually made progress towards his anticipated return for the Razorbacks. Prior to the injury, he had appeared in just five games, averaging 12.8 points through those non-conference contests. In his absence, Arkansas has fought to stay afloat in SEC play and carries a 17-7 record into tonight’s home matchup.

Arkansas enters tonight’s game as a 6.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook.