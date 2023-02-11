Will Kentucky’s loss to Georgia keep them out of the NCAA Tournament?

The Kentucky Wildcats’ NCAA Tournament hopes were already on shaky ground heading into the weekend and it took a critical blow with Saturday’s 75-68 road loss at Georgia. With no Sahvir Wheeler or CJ Frederick on the floor, the Cats trailed for a bulk of the contest and whimpered into its second loss of the week.

With just one month to go until Selection Sunday, Kentucky is now in serious danger of missing the NCAA Tournament altogether. The Wildcats currently have a 16-8 record and it’s resume is hardly impressive. They are an abysmal 1-7 against Quad 1 opponents this season and Saturday’s loss at UGA was their first Quad 2 loss of the season. Combine that with a horrendous home loss to SEC cellar dweller in South Carolina and it’s no wonder why bracketology experts like ESPN’s Joe Lunardi currently have the blueblood program teetering off the bubble.

There is still a chance for UK to play its way back into the field of 68 with regular season games against the likes of Tennessee, Auburn, and Arkansas still on the docket on top of the SEC Tournament. But John Calipari’s group cannot afford a single slip up for the rest of the way.