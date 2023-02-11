Lenier Pero vs. Viktor Vykhryst: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

The junior lightweight division is in the spotlight Saturday night on Showtime, but we get a heavyweight prospect matchup earlier on the card that offers some intrigue. Cuban fighter Lenier Pero faces off against Ukrainian Viktor Vykhryst on the undercard ahead of Rey Vargas vs. O’Shaquie Foster. The main card gets started at 9 p.m. ET and this fight will kick it off.

Pero has won all eight of his bouts since turning pro in 2019. The 2016 Olympic quarterfinalist fought three times last year, closing in August with a first-round knockout of Joel Caudle. Vykhryst is 11-0 since turning pro in 2020, and also fought three times last year. He is coming off a unanimous decision win over Franklin Lawrence in December.

Pero comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -135 favorite while Vykhryst is a +105 underdog. favored outcome is a Pero stoppage at +130, followed by a Vykhryst stoppatge at +210. A Vykhryst decision is +425 and a Pero decision is +500.

We’ll be providing updates all night, with live round-by-round scoring until a winner is determined.

Lenier Pero vs. Viktor Vykhryst round-by-round results

Round 1: TBD

Round 2: TBD

Round 3: TBD

Round 4: TBD

Round 5: TBD

Round 6: TBD

Round 7: TBD

Round 8: TBD

Round 9: TBD

Round 10: TBD

Round 11: TBD

Round 12: TBD