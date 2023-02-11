Mario Barrios vs. Jovanie Santiago: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

Showtime provides a busy three-bout card the night before the Super Bowl, topped by a junior lightweight title bout. The fight prior will see Mario Barrios and Jovanie Santiago face off for the WBC Continental Americas welterweight title. The event gets started at 9 p.m. ET and the Barrios-Santiago fight will likely get started early in the 10 p.m. hour.

Barrios (26-2) is looking to get back on track after stumbling his last two fights. In 2019, he won the vacant WBA junior welterweight title with a unanimous decision against Batyr Akhmedov, and then successfully defended it in 2020 with a sixth-round TKO of Ryan Karl. However, in 2021, he lost the belt to Gervonta Davis via 11th round TKO, and followed with a unanimous decision loss to Keith Thurman a year ago. Santiago is 14-2-1 and is coming off back-to-back 2021 losses to Adrien Broner and Gary Antuanne Russell.

Barrios comes into the bout as a heavy favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -600 favorite while Santiago is a +400 underdog. A Barrios stoppage is -115 and a Barrios decision is +160. A Santiago stoppage is +700 and a Santiago decision is +1000.

We’ll be offering live updates throughout the fight, including round-by-round scoring until a winner is declared.

Mario Barrios vs. Jovanie Santiago round-by-round results

