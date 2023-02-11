DeAndre Gholston’s heave at buzzer lifts Mizzou over No. 6 Tennessee [VIDEO]

The Missouri Tigers saw their double-digit lead in the second half against the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers disappear and it looked like Dennis Gates’ squad was heading for another close road loss. Guard DeAndre Gholston had other ideas.

Gholston finished the game with 18 points, one of four Tigers to hit double digits in points. None were bigger than his final triple, the last of 14 three-pointers on the day for Missouri. Kobe Brown led the Tigers with 21 points to help them grab the one thing missing from their resume; a road win over a top-10 team.

The Volunteers came back from a 16-point deficit in the second half, led by Tyreke Key and Santiago Vescovi. The duo hit some free throws to tie the game at 64-64 with just over eight minutes left in the contest. Vescovi’s triple gave Tennessee its first lead since 23-21 in the first half.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Missouri was a 12-point underdog in this contest.