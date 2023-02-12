One of the most anticipated moments of Super Bowl 57 will not be the game itself, but will involve a field goal attempt. Former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star tight end Rob Gronkowski will attempt a field goal at some point in the third quarter as part of a promotion with FanDuel. Here’s approximately when the attempt will happen.

How to watch Rob Gronkowski attempt a field goal during Super Bowl 57

Date: February 12

Approximate time: 8:15-9 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Streaming: Fox Sports Live, Fox Now App

Gronkowski, as you might expect, has never attempted a field goal in his NFL career. The tight end retired after last season’s playoff loss but has remained around the game in various capacities. He’s a regular on Fox’s NFL countdown show and will now enter the sports betting market with this FanDuel promotion.

It’s important to note the kick isn’t happening in State Farm Stadium. It is taking place at an undisclosed location in the Phoenix area. Given the stakes of the actual football game, it makes sense why Gronk isn’t allowed to randomly take the field during the contest.

