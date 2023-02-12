Will the roof be open at State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl 57?

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles kick off Super Bowl 57 at 6:30 p.m. ET, which will be 4:30 p.m. at the local site. The game will be played in Glendale, Arizona at State Farm Stadium, which is the home of the Arizona Cardinals.

State Farm Stadium has a retractable roof, which can open or close in the span of approximately 12 minutes. Given the location outside Phoenix, the winter weather is going to provide more opportunities than not for the roof to be open. Add in that it’s located in Mountain Time, and the earlier start provides even more reason to keep the roof open.

Mark Dalton, the Cardinals Senior Vice President of Media Relations, told ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio that the roof would be open for pre-game warmups and would stay open for kickoff. The NFL has said the roof will stay open if the weather allows for it, and there’s no reason to think the weather won’t allow for it.

Accuweather is projecting a kickoff temperature around 76 degrees. The 4:30 local time kickoff helps, but even if the game were starting at 6:30 p.m. local time, the temperature would only get down into the mid-50s by the end of the game. The Mountain Time kickoff means it should still be in the low 60s by the time the game ends.

Here’s a time-lapse video from a year ago showing how the roof opens.