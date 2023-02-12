How to watch the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show via live stream

Super Bowl 57 will pit the Philadelphia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs in what is expected to be an exciting matchup. While the game itself should be good, we may see Rihanna upstage the Eagles and Chiefs at halftime. The performing artist is set to headline the halftime show in one of the more anticipated acts. Here we go over live streaming options for the halftime show.

Super Bowl 57 halftime show live stream

Live stream: FOX live stream, FoxSports.com

You can live stream the halftime show at those links above and also watch on Fox.

It’s tough to say when exactly the show will start. The Super Bowl is expected to start at 6:30 p.m. ET but generally the game won’t get going right away. Assuming it takes a bit longer and we’re looking at an hour and a half in the first half, we should see Rihanna go on around 8 p.m. ET.

