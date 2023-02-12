Will there be any surprise guest for the Super Bowl halftime show?

The Super Bowl kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday and the always anticipated halftime show should get started sometime around 8 p.m. The event will air on Fox and the halftime show should get plenty of eyeballs when Rihanna hits the stage.

Rihanna will get approximately 13 minutes to go through a lengthy playlist. Earlier in the week she said the setlist has changed 39 times. At this point it’s likely pretty baked in given how the NFL likes to prepare things and avoid any unexpected issues. Odds are decent she’ll stick to her hits, but we’ve seen artists dig a little deeper into their bag or even go with a cover or two.

The bigger question is who will join her onstage. More often than not, recent Super Bowl halftime performers have brought on one or more guests to perform. Last year, 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak joined Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar during the show. The year prior, The Weeknd went with no guests, but the previous three Super Bowls each featured at least two guests. In 2017, Lady Gaga went with no guests for her show at Super Bowl 51.

Other than Rihanna performing, nothing has been announced around guests, and there haven’t been any rumors of note. But she has a lengthy history of collaboration, so she has plenty of big-name stars to join her on-stage.

The list of artists she’s collaborated with over her 17-year career included Jay-Z, Drake, Calvin Harris, Eminem, T.I., and even Brittney Spears. Jay-Z makes a lot of sense given that his Roc Nation company is also producing the halftime show. Harris has been a frequent enough collaborator with her that he could very well show up as well. Eminem was part of last year’s halftime show, so it seems unlikely we see him a second straight year.

This marks Rihanna’s first live performance since 2018. That performance saw her sing “Wild Thoughts” with DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller at the Grammy Awards.

She has performed with her partner A$AP Rocky and the couple had their first baby this past summer. We won’t see RiRi’s little one on stage, but maybe her partner joins her.

Potential surprise guests for Super Bowl 2023 halftime show

Jay-Z

Calvin Harris

A$AP Rocky

Calvin Harris

DJ Khaled

Drake

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.