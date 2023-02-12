What time is the Super Bowl halftime show?

The 2023 Super Bowl gets started at 6:30 p.m. ET when the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles kick things off at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The game will be on the longer end given the extended commercial breaks, but also because of the lengthier than normal halftime.

Whether you’re the biggest football fan in the world or someone with zero interest in football, there’s a decent chance you’ll be watching Super Bowl 57. With over 100 million people watching the game Sunday evening, it doesn’t matter whether you just want to see the commercials and halftime show or if you want to break down for yourself how Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo schemes against Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. There’s something for everybody.

Most everybody will find something to enjoy specifically about the Super Bowl halftime show. Rihanna will be performing and we will likely see a guest or two, so it should be a fun time. The halftime show will likely get started sometime around 8 p.m. ET. Each quarter is 15 minutes and with the added commercial breaks, each quarter will likely run 45 minutes or so. With a 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff, that puts the halftime show starting at around approximately 8 p.m. If you’re not watching the game and just want to enjoy Rihanna’s performance, you should probably flip on your TV at 7:30 to see how much time is left in the second quarter.

