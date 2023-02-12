Chiefs path to winning Super Bowl 57 vs. Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs managed to outlast the Cincinnati Bengals en route to Super Bowl LVII. Now, they face the tall task of knocking off the Philadelphia Eagles who have been the NFL’s top team all year long. Here is what they’ll have to do in order to pull off the upset.

Chiefs offense: Protect Patrick Mahomes

This goes without saying, but the Chiefs are going to have to keep Mahomes upright in order to have a chance on Super Bowl Sunday. That will be easier said than done against an Eagles pass rush that registered the third-most sacks in NFL history during the regular season (70). Mahomes was only sacked 26 times in 17 games in the regular season, third-least in the NFL, but much of that is attributable to his elusiveness. He will still be dealing with his high-ankle sprain, so the Chiefs’ offensive line will have to come out with an inspired performance.

Chiefs defense: Stop the Run

What makes the Eagles’ offense so deadly is that they have several guys who can pick up chunks with their legs. That’s why Philly ranked No. 4 in the NFL with 154 rushing yards per game in the regular season. But more importantly, that running game sets up Jalen Hurts’ deep passing game, which accounts for several big plays a game. It will be easier said than done, but if the Chiefs’ D-Line can get a push up front and hold the Eagles’ running game at bay early, they will be able to drop seven into coverage and dare Hurts to beat them with his arm.

