Eagles path to winning Super Bowl 57 vs. Chiefs

The stage is set for Super Bowl LVII: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs for the Lombardi Trophy. Both teams have won a Super Bowl in the last five years, but only one can add another ring on Feb. 12. If the Eagles stick to these keys, it will be them.

Eagles offense: Move Jalen Hurts Around

The Eagles' offensive attack has been potent all season, and for most of the season that meant designed runs and movement from the pocket for Jalen Hurts. His shoulder injury late in the year limited that down the stretch, but he showed flashes again in the NFC Championship Game. Kansas City’s defensive line shined against a depleted Cincinnati Bengals O-Line, so keeping them honest with a steady running attack, which includes Hurts will do wonders for setting up the passing game. If Philly is running the ball effectively with Hurts as a very real threat in that mix, they’re going to be hard to stop.

Eagles defense: Force Patrick Mahomes outside the pocket

Patrick Mahomes gutted out an AFC title just eight days after a high-ankle sprain to his plant leg. It was clear he could not drive through the ball the way he wanted to on most of his throws, but he more than made due largely on one leg. While he will be much healthier after two additional weeks of rest, he is still not going to be 100 percent on Super Bowl Sunday. Philly’s pass rush, which logged 70 regular-season sacks (third-most all-time) needs to force Mahomes to test his ankle outside the pocket. With a ton of injuries to Kansas City’s offensive weapons, that could be enough to hold KC at bay and win it all unless Mahomes throws on his Superman cape once again.

