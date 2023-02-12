How the Eagles will win Super Bowl 57

The Philadelphia Eagles are going to topple the Kansas City Chiefs and win Super Bowl LVII. Philly is a slight favorite in the matchup and there are plenty of reasons why they will be hoisting the Lombardi Trophy on Super Bowl Sunday.

The Eagles will win in the trenches

The Eagles have a monster offensive and defensive line. Its defensive line and pass-rushing attack generated 70 sacks in the regular season, the third-most all-time. If Patrick Mahomes has limited mobility due to his high-ankle sprain, the Philly D-Line should feast. And the Chiefs’ ability to get to the quarterback will be hindered compared to the AFC title game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Philly’s O-Line is better and healthier than Cincy’s and Jalen Hurts is more mobile than Joe Burrow.

Philadelphia’s secondary has a decisive advantage

The Eagles are deep at every level, especially in the defensive backfield. Philly allowed just 171 passing yards per game, easily the top mark in the NFL. There is no more lethal combination of defensive backs in the NFL than the starting quartet of C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Reed Blankenship, Darius Slay and James Bradberry. The Chiefs’ receiving corps is extremely banged up. Kadarius Toney, Mecole Hardman, and JuJu Smith-Schuster all left the AFC title game with injuries. Even if all three play, they’re unlikely to be at 100 percent, and that will be a problem against Philly’s secondary.

Potent running attack will peep the Chiefs’ defense guessing

The Eagles have set up their passing game with their potent running game all year long and there is no reason to believe that won’t continue in Super Bowl LVII. Their 154 rushing yards per game during the regular season ranked No. 4 in the NFL. A combination of Miles Sanders, Jalen Hurts, Boston Scott, Kenneth Gainwell, and even DeVonta Smith will keep the Kansas City defense on its toes and should set up Hurts to take shots down the field to AJ Brown and Smith later in the game.

