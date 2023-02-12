What channel is Super Bowl 57 on?

The biggest day of the NFL season is finally here. Super Bowl 57 will take place on Sunday, Feb. 12 as the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles. This year’s Super Bowl game will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET, with the game airing on Fox.

The Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl after a win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce dealt with injuries leading up to the game, but the wide receiver room was decimated with several injuries. Still, the team powered through and held on for a narrow three-point victory.

The Eagles rolled over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship. Brock Purdy suffered what is thought to be a bad elbow injury which limited him after the team’s first drive. The 49ers stumbled, and Philadelphia took care of business with a 31-7 win.

Super Bowl channel info: Eagles vs. Chiefs

Game date: Sunday, February 12

Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox live stream, Fox Sports

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Eagles favored by 1.5 points with odds at -110 to cover the spread. They sit at -125 on the moneyline, while the underdogs are priced at +105. The point total is set at 50.5 with odds at -110 for finishes both over and under the total.

