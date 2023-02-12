Who owns the Philadelphia Eagles?

The Philadelphia Eagles are the NFL’s 2022-23 NFC Champions and have punched their ticket to Super Bowl 57. It will mark the franchise’s return to the big game since 2017, this time with second-year head coach Nick Sirianni and third-year quarterback Jalen Hurts. The Eagles are among the NFL’s storied franchises, and we’re breaking down the organization’s path toward their upcoming Super Bowl appearance.

The Eagles franchise was established in 1933 when a group led by Bert Bell acquired the rights for an NFL franchise to be created in Philadelphia. The new franchise was meant to serve as a replacement for the then-bankrupt Frankford Yellow Jackets, and Bell chose to rename the team the “Eagles” in honor of the symbol for the National (Industrial) Recovery Act of FDR’s “New Deal.” He went on to serve as the franchise’s first owner until 1940, before transitioning to become the Pittsburgh Steelers co-owner and eventually the NFL commissioner in 1946.

The Eagles saw a special era of success in 1980 after then-owner Leonard Tose hired Dick Vermeil as head coach after leading UCLA to a Rose Bowl victory. Paired with quarterback Ron Jaworski, Philadelphia quickly turned into a playoff contender after a prior streak of 12 straight seasons without a losing record. The fates would align as the Eagles won their first divisional title since 1960, which led to an appearance in Super Bowl XV, marking their first trip to the title game in franchise history. Unfortunately, they would go on to lose to the Raiders, 27-10.

After Tose was forced to sell the Eagles to Norman Braman and Ed Leibowitz in 1985, his tenure in owning the franchise would not last long. By 1994 Braman had become unpopular among the fan base, setting up Jeffrey Lurie to purchase the franchise on May 6, 1994, for an estimated $185 million. Since purchasing the team, the Eagles have reached the Super Bowl three times with him as owner, including the upcoming Super Bowl 57.

Philadelphia first reached the title game with Lurie as owner in Super Bowl XXXIX, after acquiring premier wide receiver Terrell Owens in the 2004 offseason to pair with franchise quarterback Donovan McNabb. The Eagles, with a 13-3 regular season record, faced the 14-2 New England Patriots, where they would fall 24-21 despite a three-touchdown performance from McNabb.

The Eagles would return to the Super Bowl 12 years later in a rematch versus Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. Philadelphia, led by Nick Foles who was elevated to starting quarterback in the aftermath of Carson Wentz’s injury, hoisted the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in a 41-33 win over New England. Foles was named Super Bowl MVP after going 28 for 43 with 373 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, one interception, and one receiving touchdown, becoming the first backup quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl Brady achieved the same in the 2002 season.

