Super Bowl weather: What the forecast calls for in Glendale

Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will be held on Sunday, February 12. State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona will play host to the event. Kickoff for the game is set for 6:30 p.m. ET, which will be 4:30 p.m. local time. The Super Bowl will air on Fox.

The stadium uses a retractable roof, so if there does happen to be inclement weather, they have the ability to just close the roof if need be. It reportedly takes only about 12 minutes to fully retract or open, so even if the weather were to vary throughout the game, they could easily open or close the roof if the need arose.

The weather forecast is cool for the desert. Accuweather projects the temperature at approximately 75 degrees when the game kicks off at 4:30 p.m. Mountain Time. It will cool down into the 60s and is projected to be 64 degrees when the game is wrapping up at approximately 7 p.m. local time.

It is likely the roof will be open at State Farm Stadium. It takes no more than ten minutes to close the roof if needed, but the weather looks nice enough that a closed roof will not be necessary. There is a chance for some wind gusts outside the stadium, but it’s unlikely we see that impacting either offense on Sunday. If you’re thinking of betting the over on the total or any prop bets, the weather should not impact your wagers.

