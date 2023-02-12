Andy Reid record as an NFL coach

Heading into Super Bowl 57, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid holds a 267-154-1 overall record in the NFL. That’s a strong 63.4% win rate, which includes a 21-16 record (56.8%) in the postseason.

Reid coached the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2012, holding a 130-93-1 record over that span. Under Reid’s command, the Eagles made the playoffs in 9-of-14 seasons while reaching (but not winning) the Super Bowl in 2004.

In 2013, Reid took over the Chiefs, and he has enjoyed 10 straight winning seasons in Kansas City. The Chiefs only missed the playoffs once in Reid’s current tenure (2014), and they won the Super Bowl in 2019. On top of that, Kansas City has won the AFC West Division seven straight times.

Reid’s overall record with the Chiefs stands at 117-45 heading into Super Bowl 57. That’s a 72.2% win rate, and Reid is the only NFL coach in history to win 100 games with two different franchises.

