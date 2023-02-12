Who are the Super Bowl 57 officials?

The Super Bowl officiating crew will be led by referee Carl Cheffers, who will become the seventh person to officiate at least three Super Bowls as a referee. He officiated Super Bowl LV when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers knocked off the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9.
Sunday’s matchup between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Below is a look at the entire officiating crew, according to Football Zebras along with the alternate options. All officials were selected to work the Super Bowl based on scoring in the top tier of their position this season.
Referee: Carl Cheffers
Umpire: Roy Ellison
Down judge: Jerod Phillips
Line judge: Jeff Bergman
Field judge: John Jenkins
Side judge: Eugene Hall
Back judge: Dino Paganelli
Replay official: Mark Butterworth
Replay assistant: Frank Szczepanik
Alternate Referee: John Hussey
Alternate umpire: Ramon George
Alternate down judge: David Oliver
Alternate line judge: Tim Podraza
Alternate field judge: Terry Brown
Alternate side judge: Boris Cheek
Alternate back judge: Perry Paganelli
Alternate replay official: Tyler Cerimeli
