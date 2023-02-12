Who are the Super Bowl 57 officials?

The Super Bowl officiating crew will be led by referee Carl Cheffers, who will become the seventh person to officiate at least three Super Bowls as a referee. He officiated Super Bowl LV when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers knocked off the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9.

Sunday’s matchup between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Below is a look at the entire officiating crew, according to Football Zebras along with the alternate options. All officials were selected to work the Super Bowl based on scoring in the top tier of their position this season.

Referee: Carl Cheffers

Umpire: Roy Ellison

Down judge: Jerod Phillips

Line judge: Jeff Bergman

Field judge: John Jenkins

Side judge: Eugene Hall

Back judge: Dino Paganelli

Replay official: Mark Butterworth

Replay assistant: Frank Szczepanik

Alternate Referee: John Hussey

Alternate umpire: Ramon George

Alternate down judge: David Oliver

Alternate line judge: Tim Podraza

Alternate field judge: Terry Brown

Alternate side judge: Boris Cheek

Alternate back judge: Perry Paganelli

Alternate replay official: Tyler Cerimeli

