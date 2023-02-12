How Jalen Hurts could win MVP of Super Bowl 57

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts led his team to a 14-3 record in the regular season and has the franchise on the brink of its second championship. The last obstacle in the way comes in the form of the Kansas City Chiefs, who await them in Super Bowl 57. While Hurts was named a regular season MVP finalist, he has a chance to add another piece of hardware to his resume by the end of the big game.

As long as Hurts can put together a performance that resembles the leap he took in the 2022 season, history should play in his favor. Of the 56 Super Bowl MVPs handed out to date, 46 have gone to offensive players, with a wide receiver having won it eight times and a running back having won it seven times. It shouldn’t be a shock that a majority of the honorees have been quarterbacks, as the offense quite literally revolves around the position.

Hurts will most certainly need to play better than he did in the NFC Championship Game, where he completed just 60 percent of his passes for 121 yards with a 72.2 quarterback rating. He’ll likely need to put the offense on his back, throwing for more than 200 yards and tossing at least a couple of touchdowns.

Tom Brady won the MVP award in Super Bowl 55 with 201 passing yards and three touchdowns, despite the Bucs’ defense playing a pivotal role in bottling up the Chiefs’ offense in a 31-9 win.

Hurts’ mobility can play into his favor as well, and there’s a chance we see him make more plays with his legs as a means of avoiding a Chiefs’ pass rush that boasts Chris Jones and Frank Clark. Hurts averaged 50.7 rushing yards per game this season, and if we see him surpass that average while finding the endzone on the ground, chances are it will be hard to argue against him hoisting the hardware, so long as the Eagles are victorious.

