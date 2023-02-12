How A.J. Brown could win MVP of Super Bowl 57

The Philadelphia Eagles took a significant leap in 2022, finishing with a 14-3 regular season record and punching their ticket to Super Bowl 57, marking their return to the big game for the first time since 2017. Jalen Hurts’ leap into an MVP finalist was a major catalyst, but it also helped that he had a No. 1 receiver to throw to in A.J. Brown. After trading for the now two-time Pro Bowler in the offseason, Brown finished with 88 catches for a career-high 1,496 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in his first season with Philadelphia.

If the Eagles can beat the Chiefs for their second Super Bowl victory in franchise history, there’s a chance that Brown can add “Super Bowl MVP” to his resume as well. Granted, it will likely take a significant performance for him to be considered over a quarterback, but wide receivers have snagged the award in the past. Of the 56 Super Bowl MVPs to date, nine honorees have been wide receivers, including last year’s Cooper Kupp.

Since 2003, five wide receivers have won the Super Bowl MVP award, with four of them surpassing the century mark in receiving yards. Kupp was the lone exception, but he did log 92 yards and two touchdowns. Deion Branch, who won the award in Super Bowl 39, tied the then-record for receptions with 11.

Brown could have a strong case to be made for MVP if he inches anywhere near the current record for receptions in a Super Bowl, which is 14. Surpassing 100 receiving yards while adding a touchdown or two would certainly warrant consideration as well.

A.J. Brown has odds at +1800 on DraftKings Sportsbook,

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.