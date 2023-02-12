What is the Super Bowl 57 pre-game schedule on Sunday?

Super Bowl 57 is set to get underway on Sunday, February 12th, with a kickoff time of 6:30 p.m. ET. There will be plenty of content to watch throughout the day leading up to the big game, so let’s take a look at all the pre-game coverage available to watch before Super Bowl 57 kicks off. The Puppy Bowl is also a great option, so be on the lookout for that if you want a break from pre-game coverage.

FOX pregame programming

FOX is the official broadcaster of Super Bowl 57, but they’ll also be providing extensive pre-game coverage leading up to the game. Their coverage kicks off at 11 a.m ET and will run all the way up until kickoff.

The FOX pre-game schedule

11:00 a.m. ET - Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Super Bowl Special

12:00 p.m. ET - Road to the Super Bowl

1:00 p.m. ET - Super Bowl LVII pregame show

6:30 p.m. ET - Super Bowl LVII

ESPN pregame programming

ESPN isn’t airing the Super Bowl, but they will have extensive pre- and post-coverage of the game. They’ll kick off their coverage Sunday, February 12th at 10 a.m. ET and will run until 2 p.m. ET.

The ESPN pre-game schedule

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET - Postseason NFL Countdown

NFL Network pregame programming

The NFL GameDay Morning crew will be joined by special guests as they get you set for Super Bowl LVII at the Tillman Plaza in Phoenix.

NFL Network’s pre-game schedule

9:00 a.m. ET - NFL GameDay Morning

