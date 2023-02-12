Can the Kansas City Chiefs return to the Super Bowl in 2024?

This will be the third time in the last four seasons that the Kansas City Chiefs have been in the Super Bowl. They’re slight underdogs this year (+1.5) against the Philadelphia Eagles. And while the team and its fans are firmly focused on winning Super Bowl 57, they can take some comfort in knowing that the Chiefs are already the favorites for next year’s big game.

The Chiefs currently have the best odds to win Super Bowl 58 at +550, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Just behind them are the Buffalo Bills, +650, and the San Francisco 49ers, +700. The Bengals aren’t far behind, either, at +900, giving us a clear idea of just how good, not to mention extremely competitive, the AFC is going to be with a bevy of incredible, young signal callers leading the way.

Having a quarterback like Patrick Mahomes under center goes a long way toward keeping a team on top of the list of Super Bowl favorites. Mahomes is signed through 2031, giving the Chiefs a stable foundation for the long-term future.

Kansas City will have a few questions to answer in the offseason, starting with left tackle Orlando Brown, who’s a pending free agent. Other names on the list of free agents include wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi. But the Chiefs will have close to $14 million in cap space to work with, giving them some cushion to make decisions this year.

