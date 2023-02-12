Can the Philadelphia Eagles return to the Super Bowl in 2024?

The Philadelphia Eagles are already slight favorites to win Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, Feb. 12. But because they’ve got such a talented, young nucleus of players, they’ve also got pretty good odds to earn another Lombardi Trophy next year.

The Eagles currently have the fourth-best odds to win Super Bowl 58 at +800, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

For now, the favorite to win the Super Bowl next year is the Kansas City Chiefs with +550 odds, followed by the Buffalo Bills at +650. Just ahead of the Eagles is the NFC team they just beat, the San Francisco 49ers, checking with +700 odds.

One challenge this offseason for the Eagles will be handling a long list of free agents. The good news is that the core of their offensive skill players are all locked down for 2023.

There’s going to be plenty of talk about a contract extension for quarterback Jalen Hurts in the weeks ahead, and that’s likely to happen. Even if it doesn’t, he’ll be entering the final year of his rookie deal next season, giving Philadelphia one more year of stability under center.

While Hurts and the offense have gotten a lot of attention this year, the Eagles' defense has proven to be one of the NFL’s top units. And that’s where the Eagles could have some big holes to fill in the offseason. The team’s list of free agents includes defensive linemen Javon Hargrave and Fletcher Cox, cornerback James Bradberry, safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and others.

Still, under the leadership of general manager Howie Roseman, the Eagles have consistently sailed through the offseason, making smart moves in free agency and using draft picks wisely.

Even with the list of potential free agents, it’s not a surprise to see this team among the favorites to win the Super Bowl in 2024. Don’t be surprised if they’re on the list in 2025 either.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.