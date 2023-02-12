How to watch the 2023 Puppy Bowl online via live stream

The 2023 Puppy Bowl is set to kickoff Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. ET. It will air on Animal Planet and will be streamable on Discovery+. The Puppy Bowl was started in 2005 to raise awareness for animals up for adoption. The event has grown in popularity in its more than 15 years of existence.

All the dogs who participate are up for adoption and they gain a ton of attention. It’s a competition, but the dogs are just walking around playing with toys and having fun. Points are called when a dog takes a toy into the end zone, but the dogs have no idea. This is a great way to put attention toward dogs looking for homes.

Last year, Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart were the celebrity coaches.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.