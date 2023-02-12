 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch the 2023 Puppy Bowl online via live stream

The cutest event of the NFL season is upon us. We break down how to watch this year’s Puppy Bowl online via live stream.

A group of dogs get ready to have a football tossed to them by Camp Counselor G Haley during the Safari Pet Resort’s Annual Super Puppy Bowl HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2023 Puppy Bowl is set to kickoff Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. ET. It will air on Animal Planet and will be streamable on Discovery+. The Puppy Bowl was started in 2005 to raise awareness for animals up for adoption. The event has grown in popularity in its more than 15 years of existence.

All the dogs who participate are up for adoption and they gain a ton of attention. It’s a competition, but the dogs are just walking around playing with toys and having fun. Points are called when a dog takes a toy into the end zone, but the dogs have no idea. This is a great way to put attention toward dogs looking for homes.

Last year, Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart were the celebrity coaches.

