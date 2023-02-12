As we anxiously wait for Super Bowl LVII to get here, let’s first take a look back at last year’s contest which saw the Los Angeles Rams claim their first title in two decades with a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Super Bowl LVI: Rams 23, Bengals 20

The Rams traded away tons of draft capital in order to land QB Matthew Stafford, OLB Von Miller and others, so it was Super Bowl or bust in 2022. The Bengals, meanwhile, far exceeded expectations and found themselves as unlikely AFC champions behind Joe Burrow and the high-flying offense.

It looked as though the Bengals’ unlikely journey was going to conclude with its first-ever Super Bowl title as they climbed back from a 13-3 deficit to take a 20-16 lead in the fourth quarter. Stafford led the offense down the field, though, and converted on fourth down with the season on the line, finding Cooper Kupp. He found Kupp once again on the drive, this time in the end zone, to give L.A. a 23-20 lead with 1:25 left in the game.

On the ensuing drive, the Bengals quickly marched toward the edge of field goal range but were faced with a 4th-and-1 near midfield with the season on the line. Cincy decided to pass and with Burrow being wrapped up by Von Miller, he managed to get a pass away in the direction of Samaje Perine, but it landed short. L.A. erupted into chaos on the turnover on downs and celebrated their first Super Bowl in more than two decades.

