Which team has won the most Super Bowls? Which player has won the most Super Bowls?

For most teams and most players, a Super Bowl title is a once-in-a-lifetime event. Some teams and players have it better than others, however, and find themselves winning it all routinely. Here is a look at the most prolific team and player in Super Bowl history.

Teams with Most Super Bowls: Patriots & Steelers (6)

Patriots’ Super Bowl Titles: XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX, LI, LIII

The Patriots climbed into a tie for the most Super Bowls in NFL history with their Super Bowl LIII win over the Rams in 2018. All six titles have come since the turn of the millennium and roughly come out of two separate dynasties. Tom Brady’s early career saw him emerge and win three Super Bowls in four seasons, only to go another decade without winning a fourth.

That fourth came in Super Bowl XLIX, a dramatic 28-24 win over the Seahawks. With that, the second dynasty was born as New England won two more titles in four years, pulling them into a dead heat with Pittsburgh for the most in league history.

Steelers’ Super Bowl Titles: IX, X, XIII, XIV, XL, XLIII

The Steelers’ titles are much more spread out. Terry Bradshaw led the dynastic Steelers of the 1970s to four Super Bowl titles and Ben Roethlisberger picked up where he left off less than three decades later, adding another two Lombardi Trophies to the franchise’s trophy case.

Bradshaw’s Steelers won Super Bowls IX and X in back-to-back years and then did the same thing a few years later in Super Bowls XIII and XIV, giving them four titles in six years. Then, 26 years passed before Roethlisberger delivered another title, topping the Seahawks in Super Bowl XL. He captured his second ring three years later by defeating the Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII. Pittsburgh hasn’t won a title since, leaving the door open for New England to tie them for the most titles ever.

Here’s a breakdown of Super Bowl wins by franchise:

Patriots — 6

Steelers — 6

Cowboys — 5

49ers — 5

Packers — 4

Giants — 4

Broncos — 3

Washington — 3

Raiders — 3

Dolphins — 2

Rams — 2

Chiefs — 2

Ravens — 2

Seahawks — 1

Eagles — 1

Bears — 1

Jets — 1

Saints — 1

Player with the Most Super Bowls: Tom Brady (7)

When the clock ran out and Brady’s Buccaneers celebrated a 31-9 Super Bowl LV win over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, Brady officially had won more titles than any single franchise in NFL history. Of course, his first six titles came via the two Patriots dynasties described above plus the cherry on top in Tampa.

Linebacker Charles Haley trails Brady by two for the all-time lead. The Hall of Famer was a part of two of the game’s great dynasties: the late ‘80s 49ers and ‘90s Cowboys. He was a key piece in each and helped the Niners win two titles before helping Dallas win three more.

