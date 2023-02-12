Has the Super Bowl ever gone to overtime?

Fifty Super Bowls went by before one went into overtime when the New England Patriots took down the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in the 2016 season from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. This was one of the wildest Super Bowls to ever happen as the Patriots trailed 28-3 late in the third quarter and pulled off the biggest comeback in the game’s history.

New England tied the game at 28 with less than a minute left when James White scored a 1-yard touchdown, followed by a successful 2-point conversion from Tom Brady to Danny Amendola. In the only overtime possession, the Patriots drove right down the field, and a 2-yard TD for White sealed the victory.

The Patriots appeared in the two Super Bowls after that victory, including a 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams. As for the Falcons, they made the playoffs the following season but haven’t been back to the postseason since.

Last year, we nearly saw the Bengals and Rams go to overtime, but Cincy was unable to get into FG range late in the fourth. The Rams would go on to win 23-20.

