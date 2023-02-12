Best Miles Sanders prop bets in Super Bowl 57

Miles Sanders is the main engine of the Philadelphia Eagles' running game and will have to get going early against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. Here is a look at the best Sanders prop bets available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Miles Sanders: Super Bowl 57 player props

Over 26.5 First-Half Rushing Yards (-140)

The Eagles like to establish the running game early, allowing them to open up the playbook later in the game. Overall, they run the ball more times per game (33.3) than any other team in football. Sanders is the team’s featured back and should get a handful of carries in the first half as the team tries to establish its offensive identity. As long as he gets 5-7 carries in the first half, which appears likely, he has an excellent chance of topping this total.

Under 4.5 Receiving Yards (-120)

In his last six games, playoffs included, Sanders has been targeted just four times and has caught three passes for -4 yards. There is no reason to believe Sanders will catch a pass on Sunday barring a Hurts hurried bail-out toss. Even then, he may not hit this total. In the NFC title game, he did catch a pass, but it went for three yards. Philly has other pass-catching backs and it’s unlikely Sanders will be looked to through the air.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.