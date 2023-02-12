Best Kenneth Gainwell prop bets in Super Bowl 57

Kenneth Gainwell has claimed a surprising share of touches for the Philadelphia Eagles so far in the playoffs. As Philly takes on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, look for Gainwell to stay involved. Here are the best Gainwell props available on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kenneth Gainwell: Super Bowl 57 player props

Longest Reception O 8.5 Yards (-120)

Gainwell’s shifty, big-play ability out of the backfield is part of what has helped him get a greater share of touches in the offense this postseason. In four of his last five games, he has a reception of nine or more yards. One well-dialed-up screen will hit this over, so if the Eagles can catch the Chiefs’ front seven getting over-aggressive at the right time, Gainwell could pick up a huge chunk.

Race to 20 Rushing Yards (+1600)

This one is a dice roll, but the value is too good to pass up. Sure, Miles Sanders himself may get a handful of carries before Gainwell gets any, but Gainwell has better big-play, home-run ability. There is certainly a situation where Sanders and Isiah Pacheco have stalled under 20 yards after a few carries and Gainwell rattles off a big run or two. It’s not likely, but it seems a lot likelier than 16-to-1 odds are giving it credit for.

