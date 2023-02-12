Best AJ Brown prop bets in Super Bowl 57

AJ Brown has long been one of the league’s top receivers but never has he played in a Super Bowl. As his Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, here is a look at his best prop bets available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

AJ Brown: Super Bowl 57 player props

Over 4.5 Receptions (-155)

Admittedly, these aren’t amazing odds, but Brown will be involved in the Eagles’ gameplan from the jump. Look for them to swing the ball to him in space early and take a few deep shots his way once the game opens up a bit more. His totals of seven catches for 50 yards in his two playoff games to this point are deceiving: Philly had a comfortable lead early in each game. That is unlikely to be the case on Sunday, and the Eagles will depend more on their WR1 to make plays down the stretch.

First Reception U10.5 Yards (-115)

As mentioned above, Brown is likely to get involved in the passing game early via swing passes. Philly likes to establish the run and short-passing game early to set up the rest of its offense later on. It is very likely Brown’s first touch of the game will be just such a swing pass, which is unlikely to go for 11 or more yards. A modest gain on that first touch will cash this under.

