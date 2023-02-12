Best DeVonta Smith prop bets in Super Bowl 57

DeVonta Smith had a key “catch” in the NFC Championship Game to set up the Philadelphia Eagles’ beatdown of the San Francisco 49ers en route to Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs. Here is a look at his best prop bets available at DraftKings Sportsbook for the big game.

DeVonta Smith: Super Bowl 57 player props

Longest Reception: O 22.5 Yards (-120)

The Eagles are a deep-play team, Smith is a deep-play threat, and the Chiefs are deep-play prone. This all adds up to Smith breaking off at least one big play on Sunday. Smith has a catch of 23+ yards in eight of his last 10 games and the Chiefs allowed four completions of 20+ yards in the AFC title game. Hurts is going to take some shots both on deep balls and intermediate balls down the middle of the field. All he has to do is connect with Smith on one of them.

Anytime TD Scorer (+155)

Smith is due to find the end zone after having done so just once in his last four games. If the Eagles find themselves around midfield, they’re going to take a few shots up the seam. Smith just needs a target or two on such a big play attempt to potentially find the end zone and spark Philly. Given his talent and how many touches he’s likely to get, these odds of him scoring a touchdown are too good to pass up.

