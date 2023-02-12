Best Quez Watkins prop bets in Super Bowl 57

The Philadelphia Eagles have dominated the running game in the 2022-23 playoffs. With back-to-back victories by double-digit scores, the Eagles have yet to fully unleash their passing attack. Quez Watkins has only one target in the entire playoff run, making it difficult to determine what we should expect from him in Super Bowl 57.

Quez Watkins: Super Bowl 57 player props

Over 12.5 receiving yards (-110)

Watkins has topped this receiving mark eight times since Week 9. While the Eagles have shifted to a run-first mentality, there is some serious room for drastic change. Here we are in the final game of the season, where such is highly possible. The Kansas City Chiefs plan on a passing marathon to win this matchup, so it’s highly possible that the Eagles will try and assuage that plan.

Anytime Touchdown (+700)

This one is a longshot, but at +700 it’s worth it. For the third wide receiver on a team that won its previous Super Bowl by passing 43 times, it’s very possible that Watkins can haul one in.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.