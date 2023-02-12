Best Dallas Goedert prop bets in Super Bowl 57

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert has already nabbed one touchdown in the 2023 playoffs. He ended the Divisional round with five receptions for 58 yards and had another five catches in the conference championship for 23 yards for his lowest average receiving yardage of the season. Let’s take a look at some of the best props for Goedert as he heads into Super Bowl 57 to face the Chiefs’ defense.

Dallas Goedert: Super Bowl 57 player props

Over 48.5 receiving yards (-125)

Goedert added 58 yards against the New York Giants, and while he was limited against the Cowboys, we can expect him to be a frequent target for Jalen Hurts in this game. He has the ability to win one-on-one matchups in man coverage through his sheer size and strength, and if the Chiefs focus their defensive resources on limiting the Eagles’ dominant run game, Goedert will have plenty of opportunities and looks in the Super Bowl.

Over 4.5 receptions (-135)

Goedert was targeted by Jalen Hurts six times in the Divisional round and five times in the conference championship. He was targeted six and seven times in the final two games of the regular season, as well. His size allows him to win one-on-one matchups in tight coverage, which some WRs will struggle to do, and he can create separation and get open. If the Chiefs focus on stopping the run, which they’ve struggled to do this season, there will be more of those one-on-one opportunities for the Eagles’ receivers.

