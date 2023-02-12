Best Eagles D/ST prop bets in Super Bowl 57

Super Bowl 57 will feature the Philadelphia Eagles going head-to-head with the Kansas City Chiefs, highlighting a matchup of prolific offenses and equally formidable defenses. As we saw in the NFC Championship Game, this Eagles' defense has the ability to turn the tide in their favor by getting to the quarterback. Let’s take a look at the best defense and special team player props for Philadelphia ahead of the big game.

Eagles D/ST: Super Bowl 57 player props

Haason Reddick over 0.5 sacks (-165)

Reddick led the Eagles defense this season with 16 sacks and finished with two sacks, one quarterback hit, and one tackle for loss in the NFC Championship game. Patrick Mahomes’ mobility is still a key factor despite the added time between the Super Bowl and the AFC Championship game, but the Bengals' defense still managed to bring him down four times for a loss of 39 yards. Reddick should get to the quarterback at least once on Sunday, and Mahomes’ limited capacity to run outside the pocket may further the belief.

Darius Slay over 3.5 tackles + assisted tackles (-130)

The Eagles Pro Bowl corner had just three total tackles in the NFC title game, but that came amid a game script in which San Francisco was forced to run the ball for much of the contest. Barring any major injuries, Slay should be much more active in looking to contain Kansas City’s receiving attack, and Patrick Mahomes will likely not shy away from throwing toward Slay. He recorded 55 total tackles this season and averaged 3.2 tackles per game through the regular season, setting him up to finish over this line on Sunday.

