Best Jake Elliott prop bets in Super Bowl 57

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs face off in Super Bowl 57, and as we’ve seen in recent memory the final score differential can come down to a field goal or less. With the highest stakes on the line, Jake Elliott’s name could be called on as the Eagles hope to match the Chiefs point for point. Let’s take a look at some of the best player props for Philadelphia’s kicker.

Jake Elliott: Super Bowl 57 player props

Under 6.5 kicking points (+115)

Elliot averaged just 1.3 made field goals per game in the regular season, while he averaged 3.2 made extra points in the same span. Those numbers are a testament to Philadelphia’s aggressiveness on offense, and that mindset could factor into a low-scoring volume from their kicker. We saw this in the NFC title game as their first touchdown drive was set up by a Devonta Smith conversion on fourth down. The Eagles will need to be aggressive versus the Chiefs’ high-octane offense, which likely results in more extra point opportunities means for Elliot.

Under 1.5 field goals made (-125)

Following Philadelphia’s 31-7 win over the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, it now marks back-to-back games with Elliott finishing with one field goal made. The Eagles’ kicker finished with just one field goal conversion in seven games during the regular season, and there were three games in which he did not record a single field goal attempt. Expect Philadelphia to be aggressive or at the very least match the Chiefs’ willingness to end each drive with six points, which means a low volume of field goals from Elliott.

