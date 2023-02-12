Best Patrick Mahomes prop bets in Super Bowl 57

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl after a last-second win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. As we prepare to tune in to watch Mahomes go for his second ring, let’s take a look at some of the best prop bets available for the QB against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Patrick Mahomes: Super Bowl 57 player props

Over 2.5 passing TDs (+175)

This is, admittedly, a lot of passing touchdowns in one Super Bowl. This is also Patrick Mahomes. He was limited in the last two playoff games with an ankle injury, but with ample recovery time now under his belt, we should expect to see him in his full and best form. I think Mahomes passes at least three touchdowns — the Chiefs tend to use their running backs in passing situations, which means that Mahomes would still get the stat even for a short fade.

Over 142.5 passing yards in first half (-115)

Mahomes attempts five more passes on average in the first half than he does in the second half and completes 3.4 more passes in the first than the second each game. During the regular season, he averaged 166.6 passing yards in the first half and just 135.8 in the second half. He should be recovered enough from his injury to get back to his usual sack-escaping ways, even in the face of the threatening Eagles’ defensive line. I’ll take the first half over.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.