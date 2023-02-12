Best Isiah Pacheco prop bets in Super Bowl 57

Isiah Pacheco has been a breakout star for the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half of the season. Stepping up when Clyde Edwards-Helaire got injured, Pacheco’s never-say-die energy and yards-after-contact ability have made all the difference in Kansas City. He’ll go up against a tough Eagles defense in the Super Bowl on Sunday, so let’s take a look at what some of the best prop bets are for the RB.

Isiah Pacheco: Super Bowl 57 player props

Anytime TD scorer (+115)

Pacheco hasn’t scored in the postseason, but he scored in the final two regular-season games, and with the number of carries and targets he’s seeing, he is due for a score. His ability to break a tackle and accelerate has made all the difference, and he’s come close to the end zone several times. I’ll take him to find it in the Super Bowl.

Over 16.5 receiving yards (-115)

The Chiefs have a tendency to involve their running backs heavily in the passing game, and with the Eagles’ dominant offensive line bearing down the center, we can expect to see Pacheco and the other RBs grab some passing yardage. In the previous playoff game, the RB added 59 yards over five receptions against the Bengals, whose defensive line was also a strong suit.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.