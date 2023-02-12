Best Jerick McKinnon prop bets in Super Bowl 57

Kansas City Chiefs dual-threat running back Jerick McKinnon has not made a huge impact in the playoffs yet, adding up just 17 receiving yards and 26 rushing yards over two games. Let’s take a look at some of the best available props for McKinnon as the Chiefs face the Eagles on Sunday.

Jerick McKinnon: Super Bowl 57 player props

Over 20.5 receiving yards (-120)

The Chiefs frequently involve their running backs in the passing game, and with the Eagles’ defensive line bearing down on Patrick Mahomes, we can expect to see some quick passing play calls that get the ball out of the QB’s hands as fast as possible. McKinnon actually added the fourth-highest receiving yards during the regular season, totaling 512 — a larger number than his 291 rushing yards, unique for a running back. McKinnon has been very involved in the passing game all season, and we can expect that to continue here.

Under 19.5 rushing yards (-110)

McKinnon had one rushing yard in the conference championship. The Eagles’ D-line is going to make it as challenging as possible for the Chiefs’ RBs to break through, and I don’t see KC leaning too heavily on the run game when they have Mahomes under center. The only way that I would switch to the over on this one is if Mahomes is injured or limited, at which point, McKinnon and Isiah Pacheco will likely take over.

