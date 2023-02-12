Best JuJu Smith-Schuster prop bets in Super Bowl 57

JuJu Smith-Schuster, the Chiefs’ second-leading receiver and top wide receiver this season, has barely made a splash in the postseason. Adding just 36 yards and listed as questionable for the weekend, Smith-Schuster bettors might be looking toward the under for Super Bowl 57.

JuJu Smith-Schuster: Super Bowl 57 player props

Under 37.5 receiving yards (-115)

Smith-Schuster had one reception for seven yards in the AFC Championship and two receptions for 29 yards in the Divisional round. He’s dealing with a knee injury that could limit his snap count in the Super Bowl, and after his performances in the playoffs thus far, the under looks like the safer choice for Smith-Schuster here.

Anytime TD scorer (+240)

This is something of a long shot, but if the Chiefs are in or near a goal-line situation against this Eagles defensive line, they’re going to look for a passing play. Smith-Schuster’s yardage has been limited, but he could find himself a target in one of these situations. It’s something of a risk, but if it pays off, the payout is on the higher side.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.