Best Marquez Valdes-Scantling prop bets in Super Bowl 57

The AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals turned into the Marquez Valdes-Scantling Bowl. Adding 116 yards and a touchdown, MVS was unstoppable. However, he only ended with six receiving yards against the Jaguars in the Divisional round. Which one will he repeat? Let’s take a look at some of the best prop bets for MVS ahead of Super Bowl 57.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Super Bowl 57 player props

Anytime TD scorer (+230)

MVS was a top target for Patrick Mahomes in the conference championship, and with JuJu Smith-Schuster questionable, we can expect Valdes-Scantling to get plenty of targets in the Super Bowl if the Chiefs go with a pass-heavy game plan. While the Eagles’ pass defense has been vaunted all season, they haven’t faced a QB as good as Mahomes yet.

Longest reception over 19.5 yards (-110)

Valdes-Scantling averaged 19.3 yards per reception in the conference championship. If the Chiefs come out trying to catch the Eagles’ secondary off-guard with quick pass formations that don’t allow Philly’s defensive line to break through and grab a sack, MVS will be one of the top targets, along with Travis Kelce.

