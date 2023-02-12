Best Kadarius Toney prop bets in Super Bowl 57

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57, and they will look to overcome a handful of injuries on offense. Among them is wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who joined the team via trade in the regular season, and will reportedly play through an ankle injury that he suffered in the AFC Championship Game. Let’s take a look at some of the best for the Chiefs wideout ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

Kadarius Toney: Super Bowl 57 player props

Over 26.5 receiving yards (-125)

Toney averages around 19.0 receiving yards per game this season and finished over his Super Bowl prop total in just three of 11 games this season. Playing through an ankle injury will be tough, but I look toward his performance in the divisional round as guidance for Sunday. In that game, he caught five of seven targets for 36 yards, displaying his prowess as a threat in the short-yardage passing game. I expect Kansas City to be operative in their passing game attack and keeping Toney involved underneath should force the Eagles' secondary to stay honest and respect his next-level speed.

Anytime TD scorer (+230)

Any receiver in this Chiefs offense is liable to find the end zone when you have the likes of Patrick Mahomes spreading the ball around. Look no further than the AFC Championship, as Marquez Valdes-Scantling had his best game of the year with six receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown. Should Kansas City find itself in the red zone, and if Mahomes’ mobility continues to limit him, don’t be surprised if Toney can take advantage and snag a touchdown, especially given the depth that the Chiefs’ receiving room has taken.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.