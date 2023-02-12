Best Travis Kelce prop bets in Super Bowl 57

The Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57, and for their star tight end Travis Kelce, it could also mark an opportunity to make some history. No one at his position has been named Super Bowl MVP, but another big postseason performance from him could end the streak. Let’s take a look at some of the best player props for Kelce ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

Travis Kelce: Super Bowl 57 player props

Under 77.5 receiving yards (+100)

Kansas City’s star tight end has posted team highs in every receiving category through the postseason, but he’ll face his toughest test yet with Philadelphia’s defense. The Eagles have not allowed a single opposing tight end to surpass 79.5 receiving yards in a game, regular season, and playoffs, and upon further review, they’ve allowed only three total tight ends to post 50-plus receiving yards against them all season. Given that Kansas City is banged up at the receiver position as well, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon dial-up double-coverage on Kelce throughout Sunday’s game.

Over 6.5 receptions (-160)

Through this year’s postseason, Kelce is averaging 10.5 receptions per game and an equally impressive 7.5 receptions per game over the course of his entire playoff career. Even if the added attention from Philadelphia’s defense limits his receiving yardage, Patrick Mahomes will find some way to connect with his best target. The Eagles' defense surrenders just 4.1 receptions per game to his position, but I’m willing to place faith in Andy Reid to dial up schemes to get Kelce open.

