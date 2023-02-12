Best Harrison Butker prop bets in Super Bowl 57

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57, with much thanks given to Harrison Butker’s game-winning field goal in the AFC Championship Game. History has proven that a Super Bowl championship can easily be decided by three points or less, placing tremendous responsibility on a team’s kicker. For Kansas City that control rests on the shoulders of Butker, so let’s take a look at some of his best player props for Super Bowl 57.

Harrison Butker: Super Bowl 57 player props

Under 1.5 field goals made (+100)

The Eagles have been a statistically strong defense at all levels on the field, and that strength has carried over into matchups versus opposing kickers. This season, Philadelphia allowed both the second-fewest made field goals per game (1.2) as well as the second-fewest field goal attempts per game (1.3). Even with an offense as high octane as the Chiefs, Butker still averaged just 1.4 made field goals per game in 13 contests this season. If anything, it is indicative of Kansas City’s success in ending drives with six points, as opposed to settling for a field goal.

Under 7.5 kicking points (-105)

The Chiefs are one of the league’s best scoring offenses, but they will be tested against what has been a top-10 scoring defense in the Eagles throughout the regular season. They’re coming off back-to-back performances of allowing just a touchdown through the postseason, and they allowed the 11th-fewest made extra points per game (1.9) to opposing kickers. I expect Kansas City to be aggressive as a means of keeping the Eagles' defense on their heels, and that game script unfortunately does not play in the favor of Butker getting an ample volume of kicking attempts coming his way.

