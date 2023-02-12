How the Eagles’ Super Bowl odds have changed during the 2022 season

The Philadelphia Eagles are about to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. The Eagles won their first championship in franchise history not too long ago over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52. Prior to the season starting, not many bettors believed the Eagles would be here. We’re going to go over Super Bowl odds movement starting from Week 1 leading all the way up to Super Bowl Sunday.

Super Bowl odds movement for Eagles during 2022-23 season

The Eagles began the season down the board and slowly moved up. Philly won eight games in a row to start the season and entered the bye week at +550 in Week 7. Heading into the bye, the Eagles were legit and we didn’t see their Super Bowl odds drop below +550 the rest of the regular season. Even through some injuries to QB Jalen Hurts late in the season, their odds didn’t shift much heading into the playoffs.

The lowest odds got were +600 during their bye week in the Wild Card Round. It took the Buffalo Bills losing to the Cincinnati Bengals and Eagles demolishing the New York Giants for the odds to jump up on Philly to win the Super Bowl. Now, we’re here, the Eagles favorites to beat the Chiefs for their second championship.

Week 1: +2200

Week 2: +1600

Week 3: +1600

Week 4: +850

Week 5: +800

Week 6: +650

Week 7: +550

Week 8: +500

Week 9: +500

Week 10: +500

Week 11: +500

Week 12: +550

Week 13: +550

Week 14: +500

Week 15: +450

Week 16: +400

Week 17: +500

Week 18: +550

Wild Card Round: +600

Divisional Round: +500

NFC Championship game: +260

Super Bowl: -120

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.