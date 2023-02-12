 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How the Chiefs’ Super Bowl odds have changed during the 2022 season

The Chiefs will face the Eagles in Super Bowl 57. We break down Kansas City’s odds over the past year from when they opened a year ago to where they stand now.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes behind the line during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 29th, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are about to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57, seeking their third championship in franchise history. The Chiefs enter the game as slight underdogs at +1.5 on the spread on DraftKings Sportsbook. They also have +100 odds on the moneyline to win the game.

Here we’ll look at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl odds and how they’ve moved throughout the season.

Super Bowl odds movement for Chiefs during 2022-23 season

The Chiefs start at +1000 and slowly moved down to +400 as the lowest figure during the regular season. After starting the season 4-2, the Chiefs finished 10-1 down the stretch, though we didn’t see the odds start to move much until after Week 7, which was their blowout win over the 49ers. Even throughout their 10-1 run, the Chiefs odds were still at a pretty solid number.

Week 1: +1000
Week 2: +800
Week 3: +700
Week 4: +750
Week 5: +700
Week 6: +650
Week 7: +800
Week 8: +700
Week 9: +650
Week 10: +550
Week 11: +500
Week 12: +450
Week 13: +400
Week 14: +500
Week 15: +500
Week 16: +500
Week 17: +500
Week 18: +450

Wild Card Round: +330
Divisional Round: +300
AFC Championship Game: +225
Super Bowl: +100

