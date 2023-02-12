How the Chiefs’ Super Bowl odds have changed during the 2022 season

The Kansas City Chiefs are about to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57, seeking their third championship in franchise history. The Chiefs enter the game as slight underdogs at +1.5 on the spread on DraftKings Sportsbook. They also have +100 odds on the moneyline to win the game.

Here we’ll look at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl odds and how they’ve moved throughout the season.

Super Bowl odds movement for Chiefs during 2022-23 season

The Chiefs start at +1000 and slowly moved down to +400 as the lowest figure during the regular season. After starting the season 4-2, the Chiefs finished 10-1 down the stretch, though we didn’t see the odds start to move much until after Week 7, which was their blowout win over the 49ers. Even throughout their 10-1 run, the Chiefs odds were still at a pretty solid number.

Week 1: +1000

Week 2: +800

Week 3: +700

Week 4: +750

Week 5: +700

Week 6: +650

Week 7: +800

Week 8: +700

Week 9: +650

Week 10: +550

Week 11: +500

Week 12: +450

Week 13: +400

Week 14: +500

Week 15: +500

Week 16: +500

Week 17: +500

Week 18: +450

Wild Card Round: +330

Divisional Round: +300

AFC Championship Game: +225

Super Bowl: +100

