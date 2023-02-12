First TD scorer odds available for Chiefs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl 57

All eyes will be on the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles battle in Super Bowl 57 on Feb. 12.

The biggest game of the year brings with it some of the most fun prop bets of the year. Over/unders on the national anthem, coin toss winners, and the color of the Gatorade that’ll get dumped on the winning coach, just to name a few. But even with those novelty props, the old standards remain.

One of the most common prop bets to put money down on is the first touchdown scorer. Players on Philadelphia are the favorites to win this, with quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Miles Sanders the favorites at +650. Travis Kelce from KC is close behind at +700, though. Hurts has 13 rushing scores on the year while Sanders has 11. Kelce has hit pay dirt 12 times this season.

It’s important to note that touchdown passes for quarterbacks do not go toward this bet, the prop goes only to the player who has their foot in the end zone on the score. That’s why Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has much longer odds than Hurts, at +2800.

Here’s a look at the full list of available odds for first, last and anytime TD scorer props available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Super Bowl 57 TD scoring odds Player First TD Last TD Anytime TD Player First TD Last TD Anytime TD Jalen Hurts +650 +800 −110 Miles Sanders +650 +800 −110 Travis Kelce +700 +650 −120 Isiah Pacheco +900 +900 +125 A.J. Brown +1000 +850 +120 Dallas Goedert +1100 +1100 +145 Jerick McKinnon +1200 +1300 +175 DeVonta Smith +1300 +1100 +160 Kadarius Toney +1700 +1400 +230 JuJu Smith-Schuster +1900 +1700 +265 Marquez Valdes-Scantling +2000 +1500 +255 Kenneth Gainwell +2200 +2800 +425 Boston Scott +2500 +2800 +450 Patrick Mahomes +2800 +2800 +475 Quez Watkins +3500 +3500 +650 PHI Eagles D/ST +3500 +3500 +600 Skyy Moore +3500 +3500 +600 KC Chiefs D/ST +3500 +3500 +600 Justin Watson +4000 +3000 +550 Noah Gray +4500 +4000 +750 Jody Fortson +4500 +4500 +850 Zach Pascal +5000 +6000 +1000 Ronald Jones II +6500 +6500 +1300 Jack Stoll +7500 +6500 +1300 Ihmir Smith-Marsette +9000 +9000 +1900 Marcus Kemp +9000 +8000 +2200 Blake Bell +9000 +9000 +1800 Trey Sermon +12000 +13000 +2800 Michael Burton +13000 +14000 +2800 Grant Calcaterra +14000 +14000 +3000 No Touchdown Scorer +16000 +16000 N/A Britain Covey +17000 +9000 +2800

