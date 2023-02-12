 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

First TD scorer odds available for Chiefs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl 57

We take a look at the odds for first touchdown scorer available on DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of the Super Bowl 57 matchup between the Chiefs and Eagles.

All eyes will be on the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles battle in Super Bowl 57 on Feb. 12.

The biggest game of the year brings with it some of the most fun prop bets of the year. Over/unders on the national anthem, coin toss winners, and the color of the Gatorade that’ll get dumped on the winning coach, just to name a few. But even with those novelty props, the old standards remain.

One of the most common prop bets to put money down on is the first touchdown scorer. Players on Philadelphia are the favorites to win this, with quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Miles Sanders the favorites at +650. Travis Kelce from KC is close behind at +700, though. Hurts has 13 rushing scores on the year while Sanders has 11. Kelce has hit pay dirt 12 times this season.

It’s important to note that touchdown passes for quarterbacks do not go toward this bet, the prop goes only to the player who has their foot in the end zone on the score. That’s why Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has much longer odds than Hurts, at +2800.

Here’s a look at the full list of available odds for first, last and anytime TD scorer props available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Super Bowl 57 TD scoring odds

Player First TD Last TD Anytime TD
Player First TD Last TD Anytime TD
Jalen Hurts +650 +800 −110
Miles Sanders +650 +800 −110
Travis Kelce +700 +650 −120
Isiah Pacheco +900 +900 +125
A.J. Brown +1000 +850 +120
Dallas Goedert +1100 +1100 +145
Jerick McKinnon +1200 +1300 +175
DeVonta Smith +1300 +1100 +160
Kadarius Toney +1700 +1400 +230
JuJu Smith-Schuster +1900 +1700 +265
Marquez Valdes-Scantling +2000 +1500 +255
Kenneth Gainwell +2200 +2800 +425
Boston Scott +2500 +2800 +450
Patrick Mahomes +2800 +2800 +475
Quez Watkins +3500 +3500 +650
PHI Eagles D/ST +3500 +3500 +600
Skyy Moore +3500 +3500 +600
KC Chiefs D/ST +3500 +3500 +600
Justin Watson +4000 +3000 +550
Noah Gray +4500 +4000 +750
Jody Fortson +4500 +4500 +850
Zach Pascal +5000 +6000 +1000
Ronald Jones II +6500 +6500 +1300
Jack Stoll +7500 +6500 +1300
Ihmir Smith-Marsette +9000 +9000 +1900
Marcus Kemp +9000 +8000 +2200
Blake Bell +9000 +9000 +1800
Trey Sermon +12000 +13000 +2800
Michael Burton +13000 +14000 +2800
Grant Calcaterra +14000 +14000 +3000
No Touchdown Scorer +16000 +16000 N/A
Britain Covey +17000 +9000 +2800

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.

