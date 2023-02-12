First TD scorer odds available for Chiefs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl 57

All eyes will be on the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles battle in Super Bowl 57 on Feb. 12.
The biggest game of the year brings with it some of the most fun prop bets of the year. Over/unders on the national anthem, coin toss winners, and the color of the Gatorade that’ll get dumped on the winning coach, just to name a few. But even with those novelty props, the old standards remain.
One of the most common prop bets to put money down on is the first touchdown scorer. Players on Philadelphia are the favorites to win this, with quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Miles Sanders the favorites at +650. Travis Kelce from KC is close behind at +700, though. Hurts has 13 rushing scores on the year while Sanders has 11. Kelce has hit pay dirt 12 times this season.
It’s important to note that touchdown passes for quarterbacks do not go toward this bet, the prop goes only to the player who has their foot in the end zone on the score. That’s why Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has much longer odds than Hurts, at +2800.
Here’s a look at the full list of available odds for first, last and anytime TD scorer props available at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Super Bowl 57 TD scoring odds
|Player
|First TD
|Last TD
|Anytime TD
|Player
|First TD
|Last TD
|Anytime TD
|Jalen Hurts
|+650
|+800
|−110
|Miles Sanders
|+650
|+800
|−110
|Travis Kelce
|+700
|+650
|−120
|Isiah Pacheco
|+900
|+900
|+125
|A.J. Brown
|+1000
|+850
|+120
|Dallas Goedert
|+1100
|+1100
|+145
|Jerick McKinnon
|+1200
|+1300
|+175
|DeVonta Smith
|+1300
|+1100
|+160
|Kadarius Toney
|+1700
|+1400
|+230
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|+1900
|+1700
|+265
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|+2000
|+1500
|+255
|Kenneth Gainwell
|+2200
|+2800
|+425
|Boston Scott
|+2500
|+2800
|+450
|Patrick Mahomes
|+2800
|+2800
|+475
|Quez Watkins
|+3500
|+3500
|+650
|PHI Eagles D/ST
|+3500
|+3500
|+600
|Skyy Moore
|+3500
|+3500
|+600
|KC Chiefs D/ST
|+3500
|+3500
|+600
|Justin Watson
|+4000
|+3000
|+550
|Noah Gray
|+4500
|+4000
|+750
|Jody Fortson
|+4500
|+4500
|+850
|Zach Pascal
|+5000
|+6000
|+1000
|Ronald Jones II
|+6500
|+6500
|+1300
|Jack Stoll
|+7500
|+6500
|+1300
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|+9000
|+9000
|+1900
|Marcus Kemp
|+9000
|+8000
|+2200
|Blake Bell
|+9000
|+9000
|+1800
|Trey Sermon
|+12000
|+13000
|+2800
|Michael Burton
|+13000
|+14000
|+2800
|Grant Calcaterra
|+14000
|+14000
|+3000
|No Touchdown Scorer
|+16000
|+16000
|N/A
|Britain Covey
|+17000
|+9000
|+2800
This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.