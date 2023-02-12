Who is singing the national anthem at Super Bowl 57?

The national anthem at Super Bowl 57 will be performed by country singer Chris Stapleton. The 44-year-old recently performed alongside Stevie Wonder at the Grammy Awards and will sing in front of one of the biggest broadcast audiences possible before the Chiefs and Eagles face off in Glendale, Ariz. on Sunday.

Who is Chris Stapleton?

Stapleton has won 10 Academy of Country Music awards, five Billboard Music Awards, 14 CMA Awards, and eight Grammy awards. The highly-decorated singer took off in the public eye in 2015 with the release of his solo album, Traveller, and has since released three more albums. His fourth and latest studio album, Starting Over, was released in 2020.

Stapleton has also written for several of the biggest names in country right now, including Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, and George Strait, and his songs have also appeared on albums by Adele, Kelly Clarkson, and Taylor Swift. In 2019, he was named the ACM’s artist-songwriter of the decade.

